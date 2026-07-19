TidalHealth Nanticoke awards scholarships to six local students

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - TidalHealth Nanticoke has announced the recipients of its 2026 scholarship program, awarding six local graduates who plan to pursue careers in healthcare.
According to TidalHealth, Kolton Barger, a graduate of Sussex Central High School, Kaylee Popelas and Abigail Van Vorst, both graduates of Sussex Technical High School, received the Healthcare Education Scholarship. Barger plans to attend Brevard College to study exercise science and physical therapy, Popelas will attend Salisbury University to study health science, and Van Vorst will attend Regent University to study psychology.
Neriza Jaimez-Vazquez, a graduate of Seaford High School, received the Jill Hickman Nursing Scholarship and plans to attend the University of Delaware to pursue a career in nursing, said TidalHealth.
Jean Pierre and Brianna Walker, both graduates of Seaford High School, received the TidalHealth Diversity Scholarship. Pierre plans to attend Salisbury University and pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon, said TidalHealth, while Walker will attend Lee University to pursue a career as a registered nurse in labor and delivery.
“These hardworking graduates represent the future of compassionate, high-quality healthcare,” said Penny Short, president of TidalHealth Nanticoke and senior vice president of TidalHealth. “We are honored to support them in the next step of their educational journeys and look forward to the positive impact they will make in the communities we serve.”