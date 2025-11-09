DELMARVA - TidalHealth will host a free advance care planning webinar at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11.
TidalHealth says the session will help participants consider important questions about their healthcare preferences in the event of an unexpected illness or injury, including what care they would want and who they would choose to make medical decisions on their behalf.
According to TidalHealth, advance care planning involves making decisions about future medical treatment in case an individual becomes unable to communicate those wishes.
TidalHealth encourages adults of all ages to participate, noting that serious accidents or illnesses can occur at any time.