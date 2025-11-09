Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM EST TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Gale Watch, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM Monday to 6 AM EST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&