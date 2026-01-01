DELMARVA. — TidalHealth hospitals in Maryland and Delaware welcomed their first babies of 2026 on New Year’s Day, marking joyful beginnings for families on the Delmarva Peninsula.
At TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Spencer Morgan Stanley was born at 2:19 a.m. Jan. 1 to Megan and Ethan Stanley from Eden, Maryland. Spencer weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches long. He is the couple’s first child.
Later that morning at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford, Kylan Amari Cannon was born at 8:40 a.m. to Zhania Cannon from Laurel, Delaware. Kylan weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 22 inches long.
Both families received gifts from the TidalHealth Junior Auxiliary Board, which has supported the health system since 1924, donating nearly $10 million toward expansion projects, medical equipment, supplies and patient services.