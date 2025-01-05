DELMARVA - As of 3 p.m. Sunday, TidalHealth has announced multiple closings and appointment cancellations due to impending winter weather. The below facility changes have been made for Monday, according to a TidalHealth spokesperson.
OPEN
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and TidalHealth Nanticoke hospital campuses and emergency departments are open. Emergency services at the McCready Pavilion are also open.
CLOSED
All Your Doc's In offices are closed until noon Monday. A decision will be made in the morning whether to open or extend the closing.
All TidalHealth primary care and specialty care offices are closed. Elective surgeries and procedures, including heart and cancer, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and Nanticoke are canceled. Staff will contact patients to reschedule appointments and procedures.
The TidalHealth surgery center is closed.
All outpatient hospital services at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, TidalHealth Nanticoke and TidalHealth McCready Pavilion are closed.
Additionally, the Mears Campus and all services are closed in Seaford. The Millsboro and Ocean Pines campuses are closed and services there canceled.
All TidalHealth FamilyLabs are closed, along with the wound and hyperbaric centers in Seaford and Salisbury. Cardiac and pulmonary rehab at Peninsula Regional, Nanticoke and Ocean Pines is closed. The crisis center, sleep centers in Salisbury and Seaford, adult fitness in Salisbury and Ocean Pines and outpatient, physical and speech therapy services are all also closed.
Immediate care centers in Laurel and Seaford are closed and patients are encouraged to visit the nearest emergency department if needed.
Updates will be made online at TidalHealth.org.