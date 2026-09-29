This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
LEWES, Del.- Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men in the US. CoastTV News very own, Paul Williams is a survivor.
CoastTV News Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams has been making a lasting impact on the Sussex County community for three years now. He started the Walk 4 Prostate cancer when he was diagnosed with the cancer. The walk had hundreds of participants, cheering on the mission at the Cape Henlopen State Park.
When Paul was diagnosed almost four years ago. During that time, he said he felt scared and unsure about what his future may hold. A feeling no one should have to battle alone, inspiring him to create a space for men to feel empowered and heal.
“So what inspired me was the fear that I had alone in dealing with my diagnosis and the fact that men are not allowed to be scared. Men are not allowed, especially heads of families, you know what I'm saying? So there is no safe place for a man to heal, period and that's where that comes from and so that's what inspired me more trying to find a place for men to heal without ridicule.” Williams said.
Paul knows how important early testing is for Prostate cancer, and partnered with BeeBee Healthcare who was providing PSA tests during the walk. PSA tests are a simple blood test that measures the level of prostate-specific antigen in your blood.
1 in 8 men will get diagnosed with Prostate Cancer, African American men face a higher chance of developing the cancer, as well as dying from it compared to other men, it’s also the second most common cancer worldwide among men.
Paul says prostate cancer is something that affects everyone. Not just the man diagnosed.
“So you need to be more conscientious of what affects just you, but the people who are around you, who love you and that you love them...Because awareness is not just for the person that could have it, but it's for the people that are around them that can make them also aware.”
Paul's mission is to spread awareness, build connections, and create conversations that last a lifetime.