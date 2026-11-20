DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Towers Beach Bathhouse at Delaware Seashore State Park will be demolished this winter due to structural concerns that cannot be repaired said the Delaware Seashore State Park.
The agency announced plans to replace the existing bathhouse with a new facility that will include restrooms and food concessions.
Beach access and Tower 3 will remain open throughout construction, although temporary or intermittent closures may be necessary as work progresses, said the park.
Work is expected to go into the summer 2027 season. Temporary amenities will be available to visitors while construction continues, including restrooms, outdoor showers and limited food concessions.
Delaware State Parks Beach Patrol will also continue lifeguarding operations during the summer season throughout the project. The park has not announced a construction completion date for the new bathhouse and food concession facility.