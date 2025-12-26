Berlin Police Department

The Berlin Police Department is in search of a new Chief of Police, but has appointed Lt. Robert Fisher to serve as interim Chief. (Google Maps)
BERLIN, Md. - The Town of Berlin has appointed an interim Chief of Police, and announced the opening of applications for a permanent Chief of Police role.
 
With Chief Arnold Downing retiring earlier this month, Berlin is in need of a qualified individual to fill one of the town's highest leadership positions.
 
According to the town website, Police Chief Arnold had served as Chief of Police for over two decades and spent over three decades with the agency.
The town has appointed Lt. Robert Fisher as interim Chief of Police following Chief Downing’s retirement. Town officials note that Lt. Fisher’s nearly 30 years of experience, including service on the town's SWAT Team, qualify him to serve until a permanent Chief is selected.
 
“Berlin’s police department remains focused on protecting and serving those who live, work, and visit the Town of Berlin,” said Berlin Mayor Zack Tyndall. 

