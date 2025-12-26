Town of Berlin appoints interim Chief of Police, now open to applications for permanent Chief of Police role
- Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
BERLIN, Md. - The Town of Berlin has appointed an interim Chief of Police, and announced the opening of applications for a permanent Chief of Police role.
With Chief Arnold Downing retiring earlier this month, Berlin is in need of a qualified individual to fill one of the town's highest leadership positions.
According to the town website, Police Chief Arnold had served as Chief of Police for over two decades and spent over three decades with the agency.
The town has appointed Lt. Robert Fisher as interim Chief of Police following Chief Downing’s retirement. Town officials note that Lt. Fisher’s nearly 30 years of experience, including service on the town's SWAT Team, qualify him to serve until a permanent Chief is selected.
“Berlin’s police department remains focused on protecting and serving those who live, work, and visit the Town of Berlin,” said Berlin Mayor Zack Tyndall.
