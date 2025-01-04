ELLENDALE, Del. - The Town of Ellendale has filled two Town Council Seats that were up for election.
Samuel Noto and Robert Billbrough won Saturday's election. Noto has been on the council for six months and was seeking re-election.
From 1p.m. to 7 p.m., people who live in the town were able to cast their vote. There were no absentee ballots for this election.
Shortly after 7 p.m., results were posted on the door at Ellendale's Town Hall. Robert Billbrough received 33 votes, Aaron Moore received 20 and Samuel Noto received 42 votes. The election was certified by three residents who stepped up to be election judges.
CoastTV sat down with two of the candidates who were available to learn their stances on the issues that locals in Ellendale find most important.
Below are the election results.