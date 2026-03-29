MILLSBORO, Del. - The Town of Millsboro listened to art mural proposals from Snow Hill-based artist Olga DeShields in Monday's Downtown Committee Meeting.
Millsboro council members are seeking ways to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the downtown area through meetings and artist presentations.
The town discussed proposed mural locations such as the Millsboro Bypass, the Main Street bridge, and even business establishments downtown.
One of those businesses was Black Cat Antiques. Joy Hilliker, who works at the shop, says the town's history is worth highlighting.
"If they see something bright and nice, it's going to make them come back," Hilliker says. "I would like to see the side of these buildings painted also because we are an antique building and we have all the antiques here from this area. It would be great to have that on the side of the building."
DeShields and the council discussed Millsboro-themed design ideas, such as mills, as well as showcasing the town's agricultural roots and Native American history.
Town Secretary Mary D'Silva mentioned keeping any of the art that would be located outside of the downtown stretch simple in comparison to the work in the main downtown area.
Marianne Francone lives in Millsboro and says the more art, the better, in smaller towns.
"I like the idea of, kinda beautifying, and encouraging other people to do so. I think the murals would probably help some of the businesses," says Francone.
The town says these discussions are in the early stages. Millsboro's DelDOT Committee will meet on March 30 at 10 a.m. to discuss logistics further, such as potential damage fault, cleaning, and surface preparation timelines, among other matters.