MILLSBORO, Del. - The Town of Millsboro is working with DelDOT to create traffic safety measures.
At the intersection of Route 24 and Plantation Lakes, a new housing development, cars can be seen waiting for as long as five minutes before they are able to turn on to Route 24. That's because of the consistent two way traffic.
Millsboro's Town Council requested that DelDOT immediately pursue various traffic safety and traffic control measures to protect and ensure the safety of those who live in the Town.
DelDOT's Director of Community Relations, C.R. McLeod, shared with CoastTV that a traffic study is leading them to those safety measures.
"One of the outcomes of that is that we will be adding a new traffic signal at that intersection," McLeod shared.
He says DelDOT isn't stopping there.
"The Town has also asked us to evaluate the posted speed limit and look at whether a reduction in speed could also help address some of the safety concerns in that area."
Barbara Heverin says this is something her Plantation Lakes community desperately needs especially as Millsboro grows in size.
"I think we really need it because it takes us like probably five minutes just to get out of the development to wait for traffic from both sides. We definitely need a red light here," said Heverin.
DelDOT says they are in the process of creating design plans for the intersection but a specific timeline for when the traffic light will go up has not been set, however it will be up some time in 2025.