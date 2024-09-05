MILTON, Del - The town of Milton is discussing two possible slogans to represent the community and enhance Milton's appeal.
The town is deciding between "Walkable, Livable, Unforgettable" and "Charming, Welcoming, Thriving."
Bella Myers is excited about the idea of a town tagline, but she prefers one over the other.
"Not that Milton isn't walkable, livable and unforgettable, but it's walkable, livable and unforgettable because it's charming and it's welcoming and it's thriving," said Myers.
Milton's Economic Development Committee met in June, where they discussed the slogan project to make the town more attractive to residents, visitors, and businesses alike
The town says the decision between the two phrases will be discussed, and possibly voted on, at the Milton Town Council meeting on Sept. 9.