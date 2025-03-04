MILTON, Del. - The Town of Milton discussed street parking during severe weather at Monday nights Town Council meeting.
An ordinance was proposed to amend part of the Town code that talks about emergency snow routes.
The updated portion says "whenever the Town Manager or designee determines that a weather condition requires an emergency route be declared for the movement of vehicular traffic and that on street parking be prohibited, such declaration shall be in-effect until terminated by the Town."
When the emergency route is in effect, cars can not be parked along DelDOT snow emergency routes, both sides of Atlantic Avenue, both sides of Bay Avenue, both sides of Behringer Avenue, both sides of Chandler Street, both sides of Chestnut street, both sides of Lavinia Street, both sides of Magnolia Street, both sides of Willow Street, north side of Broad Street, and east side of Mill Street.
You could face penalties is you violate the emergency snow route and park on the street.
While street parking is a necessity for some, for people like Michael Ostinato, it's something he does out of convenience.
"My wife goes all over the place and then I would have to back my truck out. Then if I pulled in first, she has to back up and I would have to go somewhere. It's just a big hassle," said Ostinato.