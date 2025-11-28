DELAWARE - The holiday season is in full swing, and Delaware Natural Resources Police are reminding people that there’s still time to donate to the annual Toys for Tots campaign.
Delaware Natural Resources Police gave a special thanks to Regulatory Insurance Services Inc., which stopped by the agency’s Dover headquarters last week to drop off a generous donation supporting the effort.
The Toys for Tots campaign is part of a national program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve that works with local organizations to distribute toys to children who may not otherwise receive gifts during the holiday season. New, unwrapped toys will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 10 in Kent and Sussex counties, and through Sunday, Dec. 7 in New Castle County.
Donation boxes can be found at the following locations:
All Delaware State Park offices statewide, including the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington, are accepting donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Delaware Natural Resources Police office in Sussex County, located at 23530 Campbell Circle in Georgetown, is accepting donations Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Richardson & Robbins Building, located at 89 Kings Highway in Dover, is accepting donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.