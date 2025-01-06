DELAWARE - Alongside beautiful scenery, winter weather brings challenges to our roadways. Delaware Department of Transportation crews have been preparing roads for days, but snowfall still makes travel difficult. To help travelers plan routes during the snow, DelDOT offers an interactive snow plow tracking map on its website.
How the map works
The snow plow tracker updates every 60 seconds with snow plow activity across the state. It shows plows that are on the move and those that are currently stationary, which allows users to estimate how recently the roads near them have been cleared.
The plow tracker map layer was developed years ago to help reduce phone calls and demonstrate progress made during a storm. If most plows are on main roads, DelDOT is still in early operations, but if they're on local and back roads, things may be wrapping up.
How to access the map
Visit DelDOT.gov/map. In map layers, select snow plow tracking.
Additional resources
DelDOT's interactive map includes a great deal of information in different layers, including traffic cameras, surface conditions, driving restrictions, the locations of vehicle charging stations and more.