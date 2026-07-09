SELBYVILLE, Del. — Emergency crews responded early Thursday morning after a tractor trailer overturned on the Maryland side of Route 113 near the Arby's restaurant outside Selbyville.
The Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company and the Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched at about 3:10 a.m. for a reported rollover crash in the area.
The first crews to arrive found a tractor trailer on its side on the Maryland side of the highway. No one was hurt, according to responding fire crews. It forced the closure of a section of the southbound lanes on Route 113.
Maryland State Police, the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and the Selbyville Police Department also responded to assist at the scene. Information about what caused the truck to overturn was not immediately available.
According to DelDOT, the southbound lanes were reopen by 7:30 a.m.