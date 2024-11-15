WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Beginning Thursday, Nov. 14, motorists traveling on southbound US 113 (Worcester Highway) near Hayes Landing Road and Shiloh Farms Road should anticipate traffic delays due to a resurfacing project by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
Single-lane closures will be in effect during the week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but could change with fluctuating overnight temperatures and asphalt specifications.
Officials warn of significant traffic impacts and urge motorists to plan for delays. Motorcyclists should exercise caution due to uneven pavement, and drivers are reminded that freshly laid asphalt may take up to two hours to cool before it is safe for crossing.
The State Highway Administration cautions drivers to adhere to reduced speed limits and changing traffic patterns in work zones to ensure safety for both crews and drivers.
MDOT says the work is expected to be completed by early December, weather permitting.