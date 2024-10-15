MILFORD, Del. – After what started as a routine traffic stop Milford Police ended up arresting 22-year-old James Eley of Bridgeville after a large amount of crack cocaine was allegedly found in his vehicle.
On October 8th around 1:12 p.m., the Milford Police Department's Drug Unit conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of NW Front Street. A Delaware State Police K9 unit was called to the scene to assist in the search. The K9 performed a scan of the vehicle and, according to police, alerted them to the presence of illegal narcotics. During the ensuing search, officers discovered approximately 29.09 grams of crack cocaine, a quantity classified as Tier 3 under Delaware law.
Eley was transported to Milford Police Department for processing and has been charged with the following:
- Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
After his arrest, Eley was taken to Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he was committed to the Department of Correction. His bail was set at $40,500 secured for the October 8 charges, $22,000 unsecured for two outstanding warrants, and $9,000 cash for violating probation. He is scheduled to appear in Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing at a later date.