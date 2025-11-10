OCEAN VIEW, Del. - The Ocean View Police Department hosts a medical training simulation for service canines in partnership with TacMed Solutions.
On Monday at the Ocean View Police Department, the department and TacMed Solutions partnered for an advanced training simulation using a mannequin canine to better prepare the department for emergency situations relating to injured canines. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., live demonstrations were underway, and members of the Ocean View Police Department and other first responders had a chance to get hands-on with the simulation equipment provided by TacMed Solutions.
Sergeant Justin Hopkins with the Ocean View Police Department could not have been more appreciative of this training and expressed how important the session was.
"They're our family. Having the knowledge that I can do something if they're hurt, I couldn't imagine if something happened to my dog and I'm left in a position where I feel helpless," said Sergeant Hopkins. "Knowing that I can do something to maybe prevent serious long-term injury or death, that makes me feel a lot better personally."
TacMed Solutions provided one of their simulator canines, K9 Diesel. One of the sales engineers at TacMed Solutions, Walt Nichols, said Diesel was named after a K9 who ultimately lost its life in the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris.
The K9 is used to simulate real-life scenarios where a service dog could be seriously injured. With a remote control used to control intense bleeding, breathing, pulses, and more, the simulator is incredibly in-depth.
"One of the most important things to do when treating any life-threatening injury, be it human or canine, is to develop the muscle memory so everything becomes second nature. With the training mannequin or training simulator, you can replicate the injuries over and over again in order to build that muscle memory," said Nichols.
Throughout the simulation period, members of the Ocean View Police Department and first responders from nearby agencies were highly attentive, asking questions, and excited about the opportunity to get hands-on training.
Nichols said that he's hopeful that this training session will make a difference in emergency response situations.