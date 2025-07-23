BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Sussex County officials are investigating a diversion of treated effluent from its South Coastal Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility near Bethany Beach.
According to a release, the County’s Environmental Services division reported the issue to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) on Saturday, July 19, after discovering that a section of the treated effluent pipe running to the Atlantic Ocean was compromised. The release says a failure caused discharge into a tax ditch near the Assawoman Canal.
County officials estimate that less than 10% of the facility’s total effluent flow was diverted. The effluent, which is treated to remove waste particles and other impurities, is typically discharged about a mile offshore.
“The County takes very seriously its responsibility to provide the most efficient, economical, and environmentally conscious public wastewater service,” County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said in a statement. “Ordinarily, our operation runs seamlessly, treating millions of gallons of waste daily without incident. Unfortunately, however, sometimes technical issues and equipment failures happen. But our staff works diligently to identify and correct any issues that might arise, working alongside our state partners, so that we are compliant and providing the best possible service.”
Officials said there are no public health or environmental threats linked to the issue. DNREC and other state agencies have not issued advisories. According to the County, preliminary testing shows the effluent quality meets the facility’s state-issued permit.