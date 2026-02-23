MILTON, Del.- A tree fell across Route 5 near Sam Lucas Road just south of Milton, closing the roadway in both directions around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22.
Milton Police and DelDOT crews shut down the road and removed the tree. Crews turned around drivers approaching from the north and south as they cleared the debris.
No power lines were impacted by the fallen tree, according to information from the scene.
The closure comes as a level 3 driving ban remains in effect, urging people who live in the area to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. According to DelDOT, under a level 3 ban, only essential travel is permitted.
DelDOT is maintaining an updated list of additional road closures and restrictions. Drivers can continue to check road conditions before traveling.