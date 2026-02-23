Tree down on 5

Milton Police and DelDOT crews shut down the road and removed the tree.

MILTON, Del.- A tree fell across Route 5 near Sam Lucas Road just south of Milton, closing the roadway in both directions around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Milton Police and DelDOT crews shut down the road and removed the tree. Crews turned around drivers approaching from the north and south as they cleared the debris.

No power lines were impacted by the fallen tree, according to information from the scene.

The closure comes as a level 3 driving ban remains in effect, urging people who live in the area to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. According to DelDOT, under a level 3 ban, only essential travel is permitted.

DelDOT is maintaining an updated list of additional road closures and restrictions. Drivers can continue to check road conditions before traveling.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

Recommended for you