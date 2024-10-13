Power outages

A falling tree knocked down 4-5 power poles Sunday in Angola.

ANGOLA BY THE BAY, Del. — A 67-year-old Millsboro man escaped injury late Sunday morning when his car struck a fallen tree on Route 24, causing electrical wires to fall across the roadway.

Police say the man was driving around 11:30 just south of Jolyns Way when the tree suddenly fell into his path. The Jeep struck the tree, and downed electrical wires draped across the road.

In an attempt to avoid the live wires, the driver swerved into the northbound lane. Police say no other cars were involved, and the driver was unharmed.

Delaware Electric Cooperative says 4-5 poles were knocked down by the tree, killing the power to about 1600 homes. As of Sunday evening, power has been restored to all but 30 customers.

The roadway remains closed as electric crews work to clear the scene and restore power. Officials have not provided an estimated time for reopening the road.

