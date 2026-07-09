OCEAN CITY, Md. — Trimper Rides says discolored water seen in a video from one of its attractions was caused by a malfunction in the ride’s filtration system. The TikTok video, which the New York Post reported has received millions of views online, shows a child riding through brown-colored water on an indoor boat ride at Trimper Rides in Ocean City.
Scott Savage, president of Trimper Rides, said in an email that the park recently experienced a temporary issue with the water after a malfunction in the ride’s filtration system caused the water to become discolored.
“While the appearance of the water was not what our guests expect or what we expect of ourselves, the issue did not compromise guest safety,” Savage said. “Our independent pool maintenance contractor regularly monitors and maintains the attraction to ensure it meets all applicable safety standards.”
Savage said the attraction was drained overnight and about 13,000 gallons of water were replaced using tanker trucks while expedited replacement parts for the filtration system were obtained. “Once the repairs were completed, the filtration system was fully restored, and the attraction returned to normal operation,” Savage said.
Savage said the attraction has created memories for generations of families, with many guests returning with their children and grandchildren.
“We appreciate our guests’ patience and understanding during this temporary interruption,” Savage said. “Providing a safe, clean, and enjoyable experience remains our highest priority at Trimper Rides, and we are pleased to welcome families back to the ride.”