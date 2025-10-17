LEWES, Del. - A special jazz clinic turned into an unforgettable day for students at Fred Thomas Middle School on Friday, as world-renowned trombonist Wycliffe Gordon led a masterclass filled with music, mentorship, and motivation.
The event was aimed at giving young musicians hands-on experience with professional artists. Students not only got to hear Gordon perform, but also had the rare opportunity to play alongside him, ask questions, and gain insight into the life of a working musician.
"Seeing him right here giving us advice, playing with us, it's it's insane, it feels awesome." said student Liam Ramsey.
From the moment the first notes rang out in the auditorium, the energy was electric. Gordon, known for his powerhouse performances and work with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, made it clear his visit was about more than just music, it was about connection.
"To be able to share it with the students, it’s priceless for me," Gordon said. "Regardless of the playing ability or the level, it starts here, but it doesn’t stop you. It has to go out into the world."
Students like Reilly Choma said he was struck not only by Gordon’s talent, but simply being part of the band made the experience meaningful.
"Being able to be here with this band, which is just full of amazing musicians across the board, I don't know, I feel very lucky," Choma said.
Cape Henlopen School District band director Chris Burkhart said the event represented everything music education should be.
"It’s incredible. I mean, I’m starstruck when I get to work with him," Burkhart said. "I think he’s the greatest living jazz trombone player. He’s amazing."
As the final notes echoed through the theater, one thing was clear, this wasn’t just a clinic. It was a masterclass in passion, dedication and the lasting power of jazz.