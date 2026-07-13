BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a crash involving a state trooper that happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Worcester County.
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack said they responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. to eastbound Route 50 at MD Route 818 for a report of a two-car crash.
According to a preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police, a 16-year-old was driving a Land Rover north on MD Route 818 and attempted to cross the intersection. Police said the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck the marked Maryland State Police patrol car, which was traveling east on Route 50.
The Maryland State Trooper was taken by ambulance to the hospital before being flown by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a trauma center for treatment after being hurt in the crash. The driver of a Land Rover was also flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to a trauma center.
Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, Worcester County Sheriff's Office, Berlin Police Department and Berlin Fire Company assisted at the scene.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. After the investigation is complete, the findings will be presented to the Worcester County State's Attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be filed.