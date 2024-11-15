GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware State Police detectives are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Webb Farm Road near Beach Highway in Greenwood the morning of Nov. 14.
According to investigators, a 44-year-old man was driving southbound in a Toyota on Webb Farm Road around 11:01 a.m. when he encountered a gray Dodge pick-up pulling a trailer entering his lane. The victim honked at the Dodge, prompting the car to pull over, and an unknown male driver exited the truck. As the victim continued southbound onto Oak Road, he heard multiple gunshots. No injuries or damage from gunfire were reported.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is leading the investigation and encourages anyone with information to contact Detective L. Coleman at (302) 752-3813.