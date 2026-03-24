MILLSBORO, Del. - Truck traffic continues to move through downtown Millsboro, prompting local leaders to revisit ongoing issues about congestion and road safety.
The town’s DelDOT Committee is scheduled to meet next week to address persistent traffic issues, including the continued presence of large trucks in the downtown area.
Even after the $140 million Millsboro Bypass opened six months ago, some people and business owners say heavy trucks are still using local roads instead of the intended alternate route.
"I do still see trucks come down this way, and would prefer them to utilize the bypass more for sure," said Jenna LeCruz, who owns Lani Lou's Brew.
According to DelDOT, the bypass was designed to redirect heavy traffic away from downtown Millsboro. However, several businesses say large trucks remain a daily sight.
"I just saw a truck go by with huge logs and that sort of thing," said Joice Graves, who works at Black Cat Antiques. "These streets are not made for that."
The DelDOT committee plans to discuss traffic issues not only through downtown but also the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Route 24. Committee member Marty Presley said potential solutions could include restricting trucks based on axle size and creating detours to reduce congestion in the downtown corridor, but no decisions have been made.
Graves said she has noticed some improvements since the bypass opened, particularly a reduction in poultry transport trucks, but added that construction-related traffic remains an issue.
"The chicken trucks, for the most part, don’t come through," she said. "However, with all the construction that we have going on, there are still trucks carrying equipment."
As Millsboro continues to grow, balancing development with traffic flow remains a challenge. Presley said it could take six months to a year before any permanent changes are implemented.