DELMARVA- Offshore wind development off the Ocean City coast is facing another setback, as the Trump administration moves to revoke federal approval for the project.
The news came in a court filing Friday in U.S. District Court in Delaware. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the federal government intends to withdraw approval of a U.S. Wind permit in Maryland no later than Sept. 12.
That permit is necessary for construction of more than 100 turbines about 10 miles off the Ocean City shoreline.
The project has faced opposition for years, including recent actions from Worcester County, Ocean City, and Fenwick Island aimed at delaying or stopping construction.
U.S. Wind responded Friday, saying it remains confident the project will move forward.
“Our construction operations plan approval is the subject of ongoing litigation, but we remain confident that the federal permits we secured after a multi-year and rigorous public review process are legally sound,” a company spokesperson said.
Local pushback has extended across state lines. In December, Sussex County Council in Delaware voted 4–1 against a conditional use request that would have allowed U.S. Wind to build an electrical substation near the Indian River Power Plant. Residents argued the substation would bring negative impacts without clear benefits.