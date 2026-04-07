DELAWARE - A social media post by President Donald Trump is drawing strong criticism from Delaware’s congressional delegation.
In the post, Trump described a dire scenario involving Iran, warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight” while referencing “complete and total regime change.” The message also stated that decades of “extortion, corruption, and death” could soon end, concluding with support for “the Great People of Iran.”
However, Trump said Iran still has time to capitulate ahead of a deadline set for 8 p.m. EDT. According to the Associated Press, Iran’s president said Tuesday that 14 million Iranians, including himself, have volunteered to serve in the war. The figure is double the other figures mentioned by state media in the past.
The post prompted immediate backlash from members of Congress, including Rep. Sarah McBride and Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware.
“In a political career defined by grotesque statements, this president’s horrifying, illegal, and genocidal threat this morning is among the most dangerous and appalling,” McBride said. “You can’t shout ‘fire’ in a crowded theater and a president cannot be allowed to threaten genocide with the United States military. Threats of war crimes and disregard for human life must be met with accountability under the law.”
McBride also called for action from lawmakers across party lines.
“Trump must go—and Republicans, whether in the Cabinet or Congress, must join Democrats in using any and all constitutional powers at our collective disposal to end this illegal war and take the gun out of this madman’s hands,” she said.
Coons echoed those concerns, characterizing the post as a potential threat to international law.
“This is a threat to commit a war crime by President Trump. Destroying the infrastructure that civilians depend on to survive is not strategy, and it is not strength—it’s barbaric. This is not how an American president should speak, let alone act,” Coons said.