SALISBURY, Md. - Before sitting down for some holiday turkey and stuffing, runners can kick off Thanksgiving Day with the Turkey Trek 5k at Pemberton Park.
The race begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 27, with check-in starting at 7 a.m. Participants can enjoy a warm-up, then try to outrun “Mr. Gobble Gobble” on the scenic course, according to organizers.
Chip timing will be available, and awards will be given for the top male and female finishers, age group winners and best Thanksgiving costume. After the race, organizers say participants can enjoy refreshments and holiday pie.
Proceeds from the Turkey Trek 5k benefit Pemberton Nature Camp and other environmental education programs that provide outdoor learning opportunities for local youth.
The Turkey Trek says reregistration is open through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14. On-site registration will be available from 7–7:45 a.m. on race day (cards only, no cash).
For more information or to register, visit the Wicomico County's Parks and Rec website or stop by the Wicomico Civic Center Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.