BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Boardwalks are typically lined with various businesses to serve people going to the beach. However, as one small business puts it, "After many beautiful sunrises, the sun is setting on Turtle Beach Cafe." The cafe said in a Facebook post that its last day to serve customers will be Dec. 15.
The closure comes after the owners learned that the landlord would not renew their lease. The owners say there was no clear explanation as to why the lease was being terminated and became a disappointing realization for the community.
This disappointment led to a petition started by the owners of the cafe, with a goal of staying open.