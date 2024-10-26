BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Bethany Beach’s cherished Turtle Beach Cafe is seeking community support after it says it will be forced to close at the end of its lease on Dec. 31, 2024. The cafe says its landlord will not renew the lease. According to the owners, the lease termination came without a clear explanation, leaving the cafe’s staff and loyal customers heartbroken.
“This is an incredibly sad day,” the owners shared. “Our hearts are utterly shattered.”
The cafe’s owners are now calling on the community to help keep Turtle Beach Cafe alive by signing a petition to show support.
“We don’t want to leave,” they said, emphasizing that the closure isn’t due to a lack of business but rather a landlord decision.
The cafe asks people to sign the petition to express their desire for the cafe to remain part of Bethany Beach. The owners have clarified that this effort is not a crowdfunding attempt, but rather a collective push to rally support and keep the cafe’s doors open.