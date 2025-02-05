MILTON, Del. - Twin Branch Winery is one step closer to reopening after a 14-month hiatus due to land use and zoning issues.
The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission approved the winery’s site plan on Wednesday, a major milestone for the owners.
Co-owner Wayne Hawkins, who has owned the land for over 30 years, expressed excitement about the next steps.
"We've been working on this for over 33 years," Hawkins said. "Finally being able to reopen means everything."
The winery had to make several adjustments to meet Sussex County’s regulations, including expanding their parking lot to accommodate more customers. General Manager Katie Hart described the process as long but worthwhile. “We’re excited to get past the biggest hurdle and move forward,” Hart said.
Currently, the winery is working on finishing parking lot renovations, adding 40 new spaces to meet the required 75. The final hurdle is securing a liquor license from Delaware's Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.
Once approved, Hawkins and his team will be ready to welcome customers and pour wine once again.