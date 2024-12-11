SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -The next step in Twin Branch Winery's attempt to re-open will take place Wednesday at the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The Milton based business is seeking a conditional use approval for its tasting room and events venue located routes 16 and 30.
According to the County, the zoning permit Twin Branch submitted on March 21 was only for the winery. The tasting room and events venue require a separate approval.
A public hearing was held on Nov. 20 for the conditional use. Twin Branch posted on Facebook after the hearing, "We are thrilled to share that the hearing went very well and while this is still a long process we are finally making huge progress and moving in the right direction."
According to Twin Branch, they are expecting to re-open in early 2025.