MILTON, Del. - After more than a year, Twin Branch Winery in Milton is now open for business.
The winery shared to its Facebook page that its doors will be open this weekend after being closed for 15 months.
This comes after the county said Twin Branch Winery was operating without the proper land use approvals when it changed from being a winery to a wine tasting and events venue, according to the County.
Plenty of wine glasses were filled up on Friday, an experience Cheryl and Joe Crognali have missed out on for 14 months as the winery worked out permit issues.
The couple says while they love the vintage in their cup, it's not the only reason they make the 45 minute trip from Smyrna.
"Our friends from Pittsburgh are coming the week after next. We'll be back and they'll be here with us. We're excited that we're able to share this with them again."
The sense of community at the winery is what the Crognali's say continues to bring them back. It's that kind of communal support that general manager, Katie Hart, says kept them going from December 2023 to today.
"Every day we've had people asking, 'when do you open?' for the past year and a half almost. So being able to be back in this community, serving these people that have supported us so much along the way has meant the world to us," Hart shared.
The winery's permits were put in frames high up on a shelf. One employee said those permits are the big prize today.
They were needed to get the winery back up and running again.
According to Hart, Twin Branch Winery always had the necessary permits from the County and certificates from Delaware Alcoholic Beverages Commission to function as a farm winery.
The County previously told CoastTV the winery did not have the proper permit to function as a wine-tasting and events venue. This led to the winery closing as it applied for a conditional use permit and proper clearance from the Delaware Alcoholic Beverage Commission.