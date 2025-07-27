HARRINGTON, Del. - A Lincoln woman was arrested Friday morning on a felony assault charge after an incident at the Delaware State Fair, according to Delaware State Police.
Caitlynn Scott, 28, was taken into custody after allegedly pepper spraying another woman during a dispute near Gate 7 of the fairgrounds in Harrington. A 26-year-old man from Milford was also arrested in connection with the incident and charged with a misdemeanor assault-related offense.
Troopers responded to the scene around 11:15 a.m. on July 25. According to investigators, the victim had been arguing with the man while he was driving her to a destination in Sussex County. The dispute ended with the victim asking to be dropped off at Harrington Casino.
When they arrived near Gate 7, the man allegedly forced the woman out of the vehicle. As she reached back inside to retrieve her purse, Scott who was sitting in the rear passenger seat allegedly pepper sprayed her in the face before the pair fled the scene.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries caused by the chemical spray.
Troopers later located the suspect vehicle in Milford and conducted a traffic stop, taking both suspects into custody without incident.
Scott was charged with second-degree assault, a felony. She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $3,000 unsecured bond. The 26-year-old man was charged with a misdemeanor and also released.
The investigation is ongoing, troopers said.