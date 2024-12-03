SEAFORD, Del. — Guns, drugs, and a pair of arrests in Seaford. Delaware State Police have arrested 36-year-old Katie Dilworth and 37-year-old King Gray on felony gun and drug charges following a month-long investigation into illegal narcotics distribution.
On Nov. 27, detectives from the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force and the Sussex County Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a home on the 9000 block of Brickyard Road in Seaford.
Before officers could enter the home Dilworth took off, driving away in a Ford Explorer. Detectives, aware that her driver’s license was revoked, pulled Dilworth over, took her into custody, and searched the car where they say they found an alprazolam pill in the center console.
At the same time, detectives at the home on Brickyard Road watched Gray walking away with a child. After stopping Gray, police say they found more than 2 grams of crack cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun on him. The gun had an obliterated serial number, and it was determined to be stolen.
A search of the residence, where another child was present, yielded the following:
- Approximately 1.59 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 41.9 grams of marijuana
- A digital scale and drug paraphernalia
Dilworth and Gray were taken into custody and transported to Troop 4 for processing.
Charges and Bond
Katie Dilworth
Dilworth was charged with:
- Two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd degree (felony)
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child
- Driving while suspended or revoked
She was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on her own recognizance.
King Gray
Gray was charged with:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony)
- Possession of a firearm within 10 years of a felony conviction (felony)
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited (felony)
- Possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number (felony)
- Carrying a concealed firearm (felony)
- Receiving a stolen firearm (felony)
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd degree (felony)
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child
Gray was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $127,400 cash bond.
Authorities continue to investigate the case.