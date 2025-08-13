BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- Two people are facing felony gun charges after a traffic stop in Bridgeville Tuesday night.
State police say a trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger around 9:30 p.m. at Coverdale Road and Hastings Farm Road after it failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver, 28-year-old Faythe Wise of Seaford, and passenger, 31-year-old Derrick Edwards of Millsboro, were both inside.
Police say two loaded, concealed handguns were found on the back seat floor. Edwards, a convicted felon prohibited from having guns or ammunition, was also under an active protection from abuse order.
Edwards was charged with four felonies, including possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and released on a $16,500 unsecured bond.
Wise was charged with two felonies, including carrying a concealed firearm, and released on her own recognizance.