Trooper (copy)

DSP arrested 31-year-old Derrick Edwards of Millsboro and 28-year-old Faythe Wise of Seaford on felony gun charges following a traffic stop that Tuesday night. 

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- Two people are facing felony gun charges after a traffic stop in Bridgeville Tuesday night.

State police say a trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger around 9:30 p.m. at Coverdale Road and Hastings Farm Road after it failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver, 28-year-old Faythe Wise of Seaford, and passenger, 31-year-old Derrick Edwards of Millsboro, were both inside.

Police say two loaded, concealed handguns were found on the back seat floor. Edwards, a convicted felon prohibited from having guns or ammunition, was also under an active protection from abuse order.

Edwards was charged with four felonies, including possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and released on a $16,500 unsecured bond.

Wise was charged with two felonies, including carrying a concealed firearm, and released on her own recognizance.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

Recommended for you