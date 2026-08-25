REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Two bicyclists were hurt Tuesday morning in separate crashes involving cars along Route 1 near Rehoboth Beach.
The first crash happened at about 8:50 a.m. Aug. 25 at Miller Road and Route 1. A Ford Escape was stopped in the right-turn lane while traveling east on Miller Road as a bicyclist was traveling south on the sidewalk, according to Delaware State Police.
Police said the bicyclist entered the crosswalk and stopped to pick up something she had dropped when the Escape hit her. The bicyclist, a 21-year-old woman from China, suffered minor injuries and declined transportation to the hospital.
The Escape's driver, an 83-year-old Rehoboth Beach woman, was not hurt. She was cited for inattentive driving.
About an hour later, another bicyclist was struck at Holland Glade Road and Route 1. A Jeep Wrangler was stopped at the stop sign while traveling west on Holland Glade Road. A bicyclist was traveling south on the sidewalk.
The investigation found that the bicyclist entered the crosswalk as the Jeep turned north onto Coastal Highway. The Jeep then struck the bicyclist. The bicyclist, a 22-year-old woman from Kazakhstan, was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, said DSP.
The Jeep's driver, a 57-year-old man from Duncannon, Pennsylvania, was not hurt.