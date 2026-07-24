An aerial shot of the Isle of Wight Bay, tinted blue, with the words "Boat Crash" over it.

At about 2:10 p.m., Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to the bay after receiving a report of a crash involving a center console boat and a pontoon boat. The Ocean City Fire Department also responded to assist at the scene.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A boat crash in the Isle of Wight Bay on Friday afternoon sent one man to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

At about 2:10 p.m., Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to the bay after receiving a report of a crash involving a center console boat and a pontoon boat. The Ocean City Fire Department also responded to assist at the scene.

Police said the adult man operating the pontoon boat suffered head and face injuries after hitting equipment on board during the crash. He was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore as a precaution and was conscious and alert during transport.

One other person involved sought medical treatment for lower-body injuries from the crash. No other people were reported hurt, said police.

Maryland Natural Resources Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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