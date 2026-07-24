OCEAN CITY, Md. - A boat crash in the Isle of Wight Bay on Friday afternoon sent one man to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.
At about 2:10 p.m., Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to the bay after receiving a report of a crash involving a center console boat and a pontoon boat. The Ocean City Fire Department also responded to assist at the scene.
Police said the adult man operating the pontoon boat suffered head and face injuries after hitting equipment on board during the crash. He was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore as a precaution and was conscious and alert during transport.
One other person involved sought medical treatment for lower-body injuries from the crash. No other people were reported hurt, said police.
Maryland Natural Resources Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.