SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Two separate crashes occurred approaching and during Saturday’s winter storm in Sussex County, according to Delaware State Police.
The first accident happened around 10:41 a.m. on Jan. 25. Troopers say a 37-year-old Georgetown man was driving an Isuzu NPR east on Milton Ellendale Highway near Saw Mill Road when the truck slid on a snow- and ice-covered road, crossed into the westbound lane, and landed in a ditch said police.
Two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, were also in the truck. According to DSP, all three people from Georgetown were not hurt. The driver was cited for driving too fast for road conditions.
Later that night, at approximately 11:55 p.m., a Ford F250 rolled onto its right side after leaving the roadway while driving east on Route 9 near Fawn Lane.
The DSP said the 37-year-old driver from Millsboro was not hurt, but was cited for multiple violations. Those include driving too fast for conditions, driving without a valid license, driving during a declared emergency, and failure to answer a previous summons.