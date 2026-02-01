House fire

PARSONSBURG, Md. — Two people were killed in an early morning house fire in Wicomico County on Sunday, and an off-duty firefighter was hospitalized after attempting to rescue a victim from the burning home, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire was reported just before 2:40 a.m. at a two-story house in the 32900 block of Old Ocean City Road when someone noticed smoke and flames and called 911. The witness also tried to alert the people in the house by knocking on doors and windows.

An off-duty Ocean City Fire Department firefighter, who also volunteers with the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company, arrived around the same time and forced entry through a rear door in an effort to locate occupants, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. The firefighter found a victim inside but was overcome by heavy smoke and had to exit the home.

The firefighter was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a Baltimore-area hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Firefighters arriving on scene quickly upgraded the incident to a two-alarm fire as flames spread rapidly through the house, leading to partial collapses. About 100 firefighters from multiple departments battled the fire for nearly two hours before bringing it under control. The bodies of two victims were later recovered inside the home.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Maryland State Police are investigating the cause and origin of the fire. The victims were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and determination of cause of death. Investigators have not yet determined whether the home had working smoke alarms.

“This is a heartbreaking incident for the Parsonsburg community and for the fire service,” Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said. He praised the firefighter’s actions and urged residents to have working smoke alarms and home escape plans.

