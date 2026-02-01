...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...Until noon EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM EST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level
expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal
waterways.
* WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In
New Jersey, Cape May and Atlantic Coastal Cape May.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 1 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most
vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along
inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice from the back bays could get pushed
onshore during high tide, and flood waters could freeze on
roadways, further complicating impacts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is
expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road
closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood.
Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal
flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The
water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting
yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to
costly repairs.
Visit the National Water Prediction Service at
https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and
flood impact information for your local tide gauge.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
Delaware Bay at Lewes
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
01/08 PM 5.1 0.5 1.5 None
02/09 AM 6.3 1.7 1.5 Minor
02/09 PM 5.1 0.5 1.3 None
03/09 AM 5.7 1.0 1.1 None
03/10 PM 4.7 0.0 0.8 None
04/10 AM 5.1 0.5 0.7 None
Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City
MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
01/08 PM 4.8 0.8 1.5 None
02/08 AM 5.6 1.6 1.2 Minor
02/09 PM 4.3 0.3 0.9 None
03/09 AM 4.8 0.8 0.6 None
03/09 PM 3.7 -0.3 0.3 None
04/09 AM 4.2 0.2 0.3 None
Cape May Harbor at Cape May
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
01/08 PM 6.0 0.9 1.9 None
02/08 AM 6.6 1.5 1.3 Minor
02/09 PM 5.5 0.4 1.3 None
03/09 AM 6.2 1.1 1.1 Minor
03/09 PM 5.0 -0.1 0.7 None
04/10 AM 5.5 0.4 0.6 None
&&
Two people were killed in an early morning Parsonsburg house fire, and an off-duty firefighter was hospitalized in stable condition after attempting a rescue, authorities said. (Maryland State Fire Marshal)
Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated
from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree
in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was
involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more
passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in
Florence, Italy.
PARSONSBURG, Md. — Two people were killed in an early morning house fire in Wicomico County on Sunday, and an off-duty firefighter was hospitalized after attempting to rescue a victim from the burning home, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire was reported just before 2:40 a.m. at a two-story house in the 32900 block of Old Ocean City Road when someone noticed smoke and flames and called 911. The witness also tried to alert the people in the house by knocking on doors and windows.
An off-duty Ocean City Fire Department firefighter, who also volunteers with the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company, arrived around the same time and forced entry through a rear door in an effort to locate occupants, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. The firefighter found a victim inside but was overcome by heavy smoke and had to exit the home.
The firefighter was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a Baltimore-area hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.
Firefighters arriving on scene quickly upgraded the incident to a two-alarm fire as flames spread rapidly through the house, leading to partial collapses. About 100 firefighters from multiple departments battled the fire for nearly two hours before bringing it under control. The bodies of two victims were later recovered inside the home.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Maryland State Police are investigating the cause and origin of the fire. The victims were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and determination of cause of death. Investigators have not yet determined whether the home had working smoke alarms.
“This is a heartbreaking incident for the Parsonsburg community and for the fire service,” Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said. He praised the firefighter’s actions and urged residents to have working smoke alarms and home escape plans.
