DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Two Maryland men were arrested early Thursday after a reported disturbance in Dewey Beach, according to Dewey Beach police.
Police said officers were called around 3:20 a.m. May 28 to the Izzy Plaza parking lot in the area of Coastal Highway and Saulsbury Street for a report of two men yelling at each other. Officers found two people seated in front of a business at 2009 Coastal Highway, police said.
According to Dewey Beach police, the men were identified as 19-year-old David Reina, of Bethesda, Maryland, and 18-year-old Quentin Wilber, of Chevy Chase, Maryland.
During the investigation, police said one of the men repeatedly gave false names and dates of birth, while the other gave multiple false dates of birth. Police said officers also learned one of the men had been involved in a theft incident inside a nearby business, which staff handled civilly.
As officers continued investigating, police said both men tried to run from the scene westbound on Saulsbury Street. During the attempted detention, police said a physical struggle followed, and one of the men tried to interfere as officers took the other into custody.
According to police, one of the men ran toward Coastal Highway before an officer used a department-issued Taser. Police said the other man continued to resist arrest before being restrained with help from a bystander.
Both men were taken to the Dewey Beach Police Department for processing, police said. According to police, one of them was later taken to Beebe Hospital for evaluation because of signs of intoxication and possible health concerns. He was treated and released.
Police said two Dewey Beach officers suffered minor injuries but were not taken to a hospital.
According to police, both men were charged with disorderly conduct, felony resisting arrest with force or violence, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, knowingly giving false statements to law enforcement with intent to hinder an investigation and two counts of underage possession or consumption of alcohol.
Police said both men were arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Lewes and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction pending further proceedings