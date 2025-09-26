MILFORD, Del. - Two Milford men are facing charges after police say they ran from officers during a drug enforcement patrol in a neighborhood targeted for suspected dealing.
On Sept. 23, Milford Police were patrolling the area of West Street and Truitt Avenue in Kent County after receiving several complaints about possible drug activity. Officers reported seeing multiple people in the 500 block of West Street acting suspiciously.
When officers approached the group, police said they ran away. A foot chase followed, and both were taken into custody shortly after.
Police identified the two arrested as 18-year-old Jared Whitemore and 19-year-old Jayden Sykes, both of Milford. Officers said they recovered drug paraphernalia and cash during the arrests.
Whitemore is facing multiple charges, including felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, felony tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia possession and criminal trespass. Sykes was charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass.
Both were arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2. Whitemore was released on $7,750 unsecured bail, and Sykes was released on $1,250 unsecured bail. They are scheduled to appear in Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.