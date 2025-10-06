GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars that left two men dead Sunday afternoon in Georgetown.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the intersection of West Robbins Road and Redden Road. According to state police, a Hyundai Sonata was stopped at a stop sign heading north on West Robbins Road. At the same time, a Volkswagen Tiguan was driving west and a Toyota Corolla was driving east on Redden Road, both approaching the intersection.
Troopers say the Hyundai failed to stay stopped and entered the intersection, hitting the Volkswagen. The impact caused the Volkswagen to overturn multiple times and roll over onto the Toyota.
The driver of the Toyota, an unidentified man, died at the scene. A 31-year-old man from Georgetown, who was riding in the Toyota, was also pronounced dead. His name has not been released as police notify his family.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 70-year-old man from Ocean View, and a 59-year-old woman riding with him, were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 57-year-old woman driving the Hyundai, who is from Bloomfield, New Jersey, was not hurt. The road was closed for about three and a half hours while the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at 302-703-3264. Tips can also be sent as a private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page or submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.