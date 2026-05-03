DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Dewey Beach Police are investigating a serious early-morning crash Sunday in Dewey Beach that left two people injured, one critically.
The crash occurred around 1:54 a.m. on Coastal Highway near New Orleans Street, according to the Dewey Beach Police Department. Authorities said a 64-year-old man from Largo, Florida, driving a Toyota Prius southbound hit two people who were crossing westbound in a marked crosswalk. Police said the pedestrian-activated flashing yellow beacons at the crossing were not in use at the time, and the driver failed to yield.
Officers already in the area for an unrelated call responded immediately and provided medical aid.
A 25-year-old man from Lewes suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later released. A 22-year-old woman from Georgetown sustained critical injuries and was flown to Christiana Medical Center, where she remained hospitalized.
The driver was not injured, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.
Southbound lanes of Coastal Highway were closed for about two hours during the investigation.
During the road closure, police said a separate incident occurred when a southbound Ford Focus failed to follow directions from a fire police officer and entered the restricted area, nearly striking the officer. First responders moved out of the way to avoid the car.
Officers stopped the car and arrested the driver, identified as 26-year-old Christian McPoyle from Dover. Police said he showed signs of impairment and attempted to lock himself inside the car. He was charged with multiple misdemeanors, including driving under the influence, reckless endangering and resisting arrest, and was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on an intoxication hold.
Delaware Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation, and additional charges may be filed, police said.