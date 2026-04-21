DELAWARE - Two people have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a robbery that led to the death of a Wilmington man.
Charles Lowe, 47, of Felton, and Sierra Steiner, 30, of Newark, were sentenced on April 17. Lowe was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He received 35 years in prison, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.
Steiner was convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy and first-degree robbery. She was sentenced to 21 years in prison, said the DOJ.
“The crimes committed by the defendants were part of a larger pattern of cruel, calculated acts,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings.
According to the DOJ, the events leading to the deadly shooting began March 19, 2023, when the victim and Steiner drove to Dolphin Drive in Glasgow. Investigators said Steiner planned to help Lowe rob the man.
While the two were parked, Lowe approached with a gun. The victim tried to run away before being shot and killed, the DOJ said.
After a weekslong investigation, Lowe and Steiner were found April 8, 2023, in Elkton by the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and Harford County SWAT. The pair tried to escape before crashing their car and being taken into custody.