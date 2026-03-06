LEWES, Del. - Cape Henlopen State Park has reopened two trails following a temporary closure due to debris and snow from last month’s winter storm.
Last week, the state park resumed their operation with limited trails available to the public to pass through while most remained inaccessible due to the storm’s impact.
This week, the Junction and Breakwater and Gordons Pond trails are now open for visitors to explore during their time at the park. Most of the park’s trails have now reopened while only a few remain impassable including a few that start near the Seaside Nature center, the Biden Center and Herring Point. While efforts continue to clear out the remaining trails, state park officials ask that those who walk the trails remain careful during their visit.