Two winners named in 2026 “Pup of the Pines” contest

OCEAN PINES, Md. - Two dogs were crowned winners of the 2026 “Pup of the Pines” contest after a tie in total votes, marking the first time the annual competition has produced co-winners.
Scrapple, an English bulldog mix, and Bay Blazer, a golden retriever, received the most votes cast at the Ocean Pines Community Center.
As Pup of the Pines winners, Ocean Pines says Scrapple and Bay Blazer will each receive a free 2026 dog park registration and serve as the official faces of the Ocean Pines dog park throughout the year.
Both dogs will also be featured in the Ocean Pines Activity Guide and other promotional materials, according to the community.
The results were announced at the Hometown Christmas tree lighting ceremony.