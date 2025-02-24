U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin dredging in Ocean City.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Before boats set sail for the busy season, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are set to begin dredging critical waterways in Ocean City.
The dredging operation, expected to start around Feb. 25, will focus on clearing shallow waters near Buoy 13, close to the Route 50 Bridge, as well as the intersection of the inlet and Isle of Wight channels. Officials say the project is necessary to maintain safe access for larger vessels navigating the area.
“One thing you don’t want to happen is to have boats get stuck and wedged up on a sandbar,” said Brendan Hanley, owner of the Pure Lure store in Ocean City. “So we definitely think it’s needed.”
Hanley believes this is the ideal time for dredging, before the influx of boats in the spring and summer. “It’s been the heaviest winter we’ve seen in years,” Hanley said. “Right now, there’s really no one fishing here. So this is probably the best time to do it, rather than spring and summer.”
The dredging project aims to ensure smooth sailing for vessels of all sizes ahead of the peak boating season. Meanwhile, dredging in Fenwick Island wrapped up in November.