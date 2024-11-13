DELAWARE - A little over a week after Election Day, a statement released Nov. 13 from U.S Senator Chris Coons describes the results of the presidential election as disappointing.
"Last Tuesday’s election did not produce the outcome nationally that I had hoped and worked for, but the people have spoken. We have to accept the results and move forward with a peaceful transfer of power to a new administration and Senate majority," said Coons. "In a country as divided as ours, my job continues to be to find common ground to tackle the real problems facing our country while representing Delaware’s values and upholding our Constitution."
Coons says he is proud of what has accomplished over the last four years and that he is determined to listen to the people who have felt disrespected, ignored and overlooked by actions of the government and is ready for the challenges to come.
He particularly highlights his work in the first state's infrastructure, support for veterans, gun safety and mental health.